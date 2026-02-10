Snowy Monaro residents are quickly becoming familiar with Central European Standard Time following late nights and early morning alarms to cheer our local Winter Olympians on.

Winter Olympic fever has hit the region with the games starting last weekend. Many locals watched-on as snowboarding star, Valentino Guseli, finished in the top-10 of the men's big air event.

Guseli family members found a spot at Rhythm Snowsports in Cooma to cheer on the 20-year-old in the final.. They watched with pride as the Dalmeny star delivered a terrific performance with almost no preparation for the big air event after receiving a last-minute call up when Canadian star Mark McMorris withdrew due to injury.

“I was stoked to be out there, I had a lot of fun riding,” Guseli said, as reported by Australian Olympic Committee.

Snowy Mountains athletes are set to shine this week with hundreds of locals set to attend watch parties to cheer-on Adam Lambert, Josie Baff and Abbey Wilson in the snowboard cross and Charlotte Wilson in the moguls.

Locals also have a strong connection to many Australian Winter Olympians through Perisher, Thredbo and the National Snowsports Training Centre in Jindabyne.

Former Winter Olympian and well-known Jindabyne athlete, Manuela Berchtold, said the region is ready to cheer our local starts on.

"Olympic fever is everywhere right now, especially here, in our beautiful Snowy Mountains," Berchtold said.

Lambert will compete in his third Games, Baff her second and for sisters Abbey and Charlotte, they pair will make their Olympic debuts.

"What an incredible achievement for each of them, something our whole community can be so proud of," Berchtold said.

"Speaking from experience, I can tell you that athletes genuinely feel it when their hometown is behind them. The love, pride, and support travels further than you might think."

Watch parties will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at the Jindabyne Bowling and Sports Club from 7.30pm to 1am.