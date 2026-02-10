The Snowy Mountains Open Squash competition returned to the Jindabyne Bowling Club for its second annual edition, drawing a broad field of players over a three-day run from Friday, February 6 to Sunday, February 8.

The event featured round-robin timed matches, followed by semi-finals and finals in a best-of-five format, with every participant guaranteed at least three matches.

Organisers confirmed a substantial rise in interest and participation.

More than 60 players registered, up from 28 last year, with entrants traveling from Dapto, Sydney, Wollongong, Batemans Bay, and other regional areas, plus a competitor from Queensland.

Canberra’s top female player and a strong junior from the region were also noted among the notable competitors.

The jump in registrations has helped the event establish itself as a major fixture in the regional squash calendar, according to tournament director Corey Beddingfield.

“The tournament went really well, we had some big matches and very skilled players matched up making for great entertainment and friendly rivalry,” Beddingfield said.

“Everyone seems to be loving the atmosphere here at the club and having the big screen here is an extra feature that you don't see at many of these things and has helped spread out the numbers and everyone can still watch the rounds.

“The numbers are really encouraging this year also.

“We’ve got players from all over the state, and even a Queenslander here this weekend. It’s great to see the sport draw people to Jindabyne, and the atmosphere here is fantastic.”

Spectators enjoyed contemporary touches such as a large scoreboard and broadcast setups that add to the event’s profile.

Many participants were quick to praise the region and the tournament’s organization.

Andrew Clough, a local who recently moved to Jindabyne and started playing the sport, said he met Beddingfield after he started playing three years ago and inspired him to start participating in tournaments.

“I never thought I would be good enough to go in a tournament, but he said, we’ll just put it against your grade, so it was great and now I've done two or three in Pambula, and then last year I started playing in the Masters in Canberra,” Clough said.

“The atmosphere here for the Snowy Mountains Squash Tournament was awesome. It’s a great social event with players from around the country, and the lake location is stunning.”

Organisers also highlighted strong sponsorship, pointing to generous prizes, and backing from local businesses spanning across the state and district.

“The sponsors have really backed this tournament, supporting the players with excellent prizes,” players Pete and Lyndell said.

“We attended the first event last year and it’s great to see that the organisers learnt from a few things that they did well and some things they probably missed out on and have really improved the calibre of the tournament this year which has attracted way more players.

“It encouraged a whole, whole heap of extra players to come along, I know it's at least doubled, in numbers from last year, which shows how great the organisers have done.

“We have travelled from Sydney to participate in the tournament and last year we fell in love with the town and couldn’t resist returning for another year and if tournaments continue then we will continue to travel for them.

With the second edition proving successful and well-received, plans are already underway to maintain and grow participation in future years.

The 2025 tournament results:

Open - Craig Brann (Sydney) def. Peter Bastow (Sydney) Div 1 - Aidan Coady (Bega) def. Kallen Coady (Bega) Div 2 - Lauren Illig (Canberra) def. Jeff Row (Batemans Bay) Div 3 - Billy Lambert (Jindabyne) def. Mal Weston (Jindabyne) Div 4 - Sean Meyers (Kalaru) def. Ben Becker (Merimbula) Div 5 - Jamie Gould (Batlow) def. Matt Xuereb (Flinders) Div 6 - Tyler Holt (Terrigal) def. Lee Colclough (Jindabyne) Div 7 - Lachlan Dierkx (Coffs Harbour) def. Nick Oakman (Jindabyne)

Organisers and players alike described the event as a highlight of the local sporting calendar and expressed optimism about continuing the Snowy Mountains Squash Tournament as an annual tradition in Jindabyne.