Berridale opening batter, Thomas King, is only 47 runs shy from joining an elite group of Monaro cricketers.

King is just a half century away from a milestone seldom reached on the Monaro, a 1000-run season. Monaro cricket officials have been searching through the records and believe the milestone hasn’t been reached for about 20 years.

Current Monaro cricketers do play more matches in season than players of previous eras (when two-day cricket was played), due to fixtures being 20 and 40 over contests. However, the opportunities to post ‘big’ scores are arguably fewer given the shorter nature of these matches.

King might have only hit eight on the weekend against Jindabyne, but his season tally across the Snow FM T20 and Alpine Hotel one-day competitions is an impressive 953 runs.

With four matches of the regular season remaining, King is expected to pass the 1000-run mark and etch his name into the Monaro cricket record books.

Berridale cricket stalwart and Monaro District Cricket Association life member, Ben Hearn, has been involved in local cricket for about 25 years as a player, coach and administrator. He is in awe of King’s efforts this season, saying the 21-year-old has established himself as the district’s best batter.

“Some of our scores he has made, I just leave the ground shaking my head saying to myself what just happened,” Hearn said.

“He hits a very big ball and his technique is sound and when he’s going it doesn’t matter what you bowl he’s going to plant you over the fence.

“Tom has a high level of fitness and is very strong, two very important assets to go big which Tom has done on the regular in the last two seasons.”

King’s cricketing ability has been held in high regard since his junior days. He represented the South East Monaro sides throughout juniors, mainly as a bowler, before moving to Eastlake Cricket Club in his late teens.

King returned to Monaro cricket in 2022 and hasn’t looked back, said Hearn.

“Tom has really hit his straps in the last two seasons. As one of the gun junior cricketers on the Monaro and a couple of years in the ACT, Tom has come back home and found his groove,” Hearn said.

King was appointed captain of the Monaro senior representative side this season, a reflection on his standing within the local cricket ranks. King’s Berridale captain, Russ Haylock, is backing the talented opener to cross 1000 runs and join an elite club.

“I’m backing him in to pass 1000 runs for the season, it’s a massive effort and one that only a handful of batters have done in the history of Monaro cricket.

“Tom is a leader with the bat. He puts teams on the backfoot from the start of the game and makes it hard for bowlers to hit their length.

“He has a formed a good partnership with opener, Damien Rigg, who scores at a good clip himself.”

Berridale face Rhythm Cricket Club on Saturday with a win taking the side into top spot.