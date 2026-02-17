The Cooma Golf Club held the Cooma Betta Home Living and Beko short course championship over the weekend.

In the main championship, Mark Burke claimed the overall scratch title after a three-round playoff against David Goggin. Both players finished with a score of 55 gross, with Burke securing the win.

The nett competition was equally close, with Roy Hankinson taking the victory on a countback from Alan Kelly after both players returned scores of 51.

In the ladies’ division, Helen Crawford was the scratch winner with a score of 67, while Lauren Crawford took out the ladies’ nett with 56. The junior division was won by Nate Quodling win with a 74 gross.

In A Grade, Pete Devereux came out on top with a score of 52 nett on countback. B Grade honours went to Tim Bedingfield with 56 nett, while Paul Schulz won C Grade with a score of 53 nett on countback.

The non-handicap winner was Jordon Dean, and the putting competition, sponsored by Kenmir Accounting, was won by Lyndon Taylor.

Nearest to the pin winners were Paul Schulz (hole one), Mark Rainsford (hole two), Cameron Taylor (hole three), Brian Clifford (hole four), Steve Wheatley (holes five, 13 and 14), Charles Quodling (hole six), Mark Burke (hole seven), Tim Young (hole eight), Dave Goggin (holes nine and 18), Jimmy Nichols (hole 10), Roy Hankinson (hole 11), Helen Crawford (hole 12), Pete Devereux (hole 15), Dave Cunningham (hole 16), and Alan Kelly and Robert Thompson (hole 17).

The competition continued on Sunday with the ambrose event, again supported by Cooma Betta Home Living and Beko. Peter King and Brian Searl combined to take out the overall title with a score of 49.25 nett, narrowly ahead of runners-up Steven Wheatley and Tim Bedingfield on 50 nett.

Alan and Sam White teamed up to win the non-handicap division. The nearest to the pin winners were Dave Cunningham (holes two and nine), Sean Smith (holes three and 13), Mark Rainsford (hole five), Steve Young (holes seven, 10 and 16), Gill Maiden (hole 12), Brian Searl (hole 14), and Tom Stewart (holes 15 and 18).

“The Cooma Golf Club extends a thank you to all sponsors who supported the Short Course Championship, including Cooma Betta Home Living, Beko, Burke’s Plant Hire, Kenmir Accounting, Mainstreet Clothing, McGrath Real Estate, Cooma Rugby Old Boys, Belle Property, Bililingra, a2 Building Inspections, The Golf Dogs, Val Leitch, Flynn’s Wrecking Yard, Sportspower, Ben Neilson Greens and Coring, Denis Mineham, Sean and Donna Smith, Tom Stewart and family, Gaye Wilson, and the Alpine Hotel,” a club spokesperson said.

“Their generosity and community spirit helped make the event a great success.”

In the mid-week medal, Shannon Fergusson produced the winning round with a score of 39 points. Dave Stewart finished close behind as runner up with 38 points, while Gary Cornish secured third place with a solid 37 points.

Nearest to the pin went to Dave Stewart on the ninth hole, and Hamish Hull on 17. Rounding out the results, the place-getters were Harry Mould, Peter Smith, Dylan Litchfield, Phil Amey, Steven Wheatley and Chippy Boller.

In the men’s pennant, the B handicap team went up against Tully Park and secured a victory with a score of 3.5 to 2.5. Neil Mackenzie lost his match three and one, while Tim Young halved his.

Nate Quodling won two and one, Andreas Geach won five and four and Dylan Litchfield won six and four. Mitch Hynes lost his match four and two. Next week the team plays Gold Creek in Yass.

This weekend is another exciting weekend of golf with the ladies’ open held over Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday event is the Think Pink Canadian Foursomes while the Southside Dairy Open will be on Sunday.