Sunday golfers enjoyed pleasant conditions and returned several good scores.

The day’s winner on a countback was Chris Bevan with 39, who pipped Nadine Archibald, who placed second and Dylan Hughes, all scoring 39 points.

Bevan would have won easily except for a wipe on his last hole, and the highlights of his round were a birdie on holes one and 15, and he mentioned he chipped in as well.

Carolyn Major was the best in B grade with 38 points. The four-ball-best-ball was won by Roger White and Ron Wallace, who combined exceptionally well to score 48 points.

Runner-up in the four-ball was Kevin Cramer and Ron Duncan with 46, and in third place on a countback was Richard Hendriks and Kim Weston, who scored 45.

The ball competition ran down to 36 points, including Kevin Cramer 38, Vickii Roarty 38, Chris Brown 36, Steve Cuff 36, Ron Wallace 36, Jason Brazulaitis 36, Roger White 36, Jan O’Halloran 36 and Bill Quin 36.

The ladies’ nearest-the-pins were Jan O’Halloran on three, Maureen Rupcic on eight and Megan Haigh on 17.

Nearest-the-pins for the men were Steve Cuff on three, Terry Stevenson on eight, Owain Jones on 15 and Jason Brazulaitis on 17.

On Wednesday, Dave Rubin won with 40 points on a countback from Maureen Rupcic.

Geoff Murphy was in third position with 39 points, and Chris Brown won the A grade with 35 points.

The ball competition ran down to 35 points.

The nearest-the-pins for men were Alan Butterworth on three, Nigel Bolton on eight and 17 and Chris Brown on 15.

The ladies’ nearest-the-pins were won by Vickii Roarty on eight and Megan Haigh on 17.

The club holds its 72-hole club championships for men and women starting on Saturday, 28 February and will be played over two consecutive weekends.