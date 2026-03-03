Some of the best female golfers in the Snowy Monaro and Far South Coast have contested the popular Bombala Golf Club’s ladies’ open tournament.

The club staged its first ladies’ open event in a number of years with a strong field vying to be crowned champion. Moruya golfer, Colette Blacklock, is the 2026 open champion after her round of 87.

Following a week’s rain, golfers found the course challenging. Blacklock negotiated the sand greens and Bombala course for the first time to post the winning round.

Bombala Golf Club committee member, Di Ingram, said the open was a success and commended golfers for battling the course.

“After the rain, the course was the winner, conditions had completely changed from when we held the men’s open the weekend before,” Ingram said.

“The difficulty of the course was reflected in the scores. Players were embarrassed to hand in their cards but relieved when other scores went up on the board.”

The conclusion of the ladies’ open ended a busy fortnight for the club, which held the men’s open tournament the weekend prior. Ingram praised the club’s volunteers and local businesses for their efforts in staging both events.

“We sincerely thank our sponsors of the men’s and ladies’ open tournaments. Without their generous support it would be impossible to stage a successful tournament and their continued support is greatly appreciated,” Ingram said.

Sponsors were Porta Products, Monaro Logging, Koppers Performance, Club Bombala, Toyota Material Handling, Bombala Tyres, Forestry Corporation, Imperial Hotel, IGA Bombala, Bizza Farm, Forestry & Civil Contracting P/L, Bombala Cycle & Chainsaws, Sapphire Plaster, MCH Welding, Pine Gro Products, Cathcart A G and Mainstreet Clothing.

Ladies open results

A grade Scratch - Catherine Walker (Pam/Mer) 91.

B grade Scratch - Trina Manning ( Delegate) 102 on a countback

C grade Scratch - Caroline Gale (Tura) 104.

A grade Scratch runner up - Cheryl Ramsey (Pam/Mer) 92.

B grade Scratch runner up - Mara Roberts (Tathra) 102.

C grade Scratch runner up - Karen Douch (Catalina) 106.

A grade Handicap - Helen Crawford (Cooma) 91 nett.

B grade Handicap - Linda Plummer (Tura) 86 nett.

C grade Handicap - Judy Filmer (Tathra) 86 nett.

A grade Handicap runner up - Liz McErlain (Tura) 91 nett.

B grade Handicap runner up - Myriam Van Hock (Tura) 88 nett.

C grade Handicap runner up - Di Mercieca (Tura) 87 nett on a countback.

Longest Drive. A grade - Colette Blacklock.

B grade - Trina Manning.

C grade - Caroline Gale.

Straightest drive on nine went to Kate Walker with a monster drive.

Teams event won by Mara Roberts, Judy Filmer and Caroline Gale, 255.

Nearest the pin on five went to Judy Lonza, 13 to Kate Walker and 17 to Kym Batt.

Golden shot on 15 went to Kate Walker.