After more than a decade on snow, Australian para-alpine skiier, Sam Tait, has announced his retirement from elite competition, leaving the sport he helped grow as he prepares for a new chapter in his life.

Tait’s story and career is one defined by resilience, re-invention and inspiration that reached far beyond the finish line.

Growing up on the Perisher ski fields, his love for skiing was almost immediate.

When his life changed at age 22, following a motorcycle accident, his life-altering injury didn’t halt his passion for the snow and competitive spirit.

The transformation to get into sit-ski was electric and what began as a way to find freedom again led him straight into the Australian para-alpine skiing development squad.

Making his international debut in 2016, Tait quickly proved he belonged among the world’s best.

At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, Tait competed in five events, showing heart and grit even when the results weren’t always what he hoped for.

Four years later at Beijing 2022, he again represented Australia, finishing 22nd in the giant slalom and chasing excellence against deep, talent-packed fields.

Reflecting on his career, Tait said he is proud of what he has achieved and is excited for what lies ahead.

“Skiing has been a huge part of my life, it’s been what I’ve known since my motorbike accident. It’ll feel strange building an identity beyond skiing, but I’m excited for what comes next,” Tait said.

“I am beyond proud of what I have achieved throughout my career, to represent Australia at the highest level was a dream and I loved every moment competing and wearing the green and gold.”

Tait said his most memorable highlight was the 2019 World Championships.

“The conditions weren’t perfect and the downhill course was quite dangerous. My coach and I looked at each other and there was no way we weren’t going to race,” Tait said.

“I focused and pushed out of the start, and had the run of my life, finishing in sixth place.

“It was such a huge moment for me where I trusted my coach and my skills, and everything worked out.”

Tait thanked his network of supporters staying by his side throughout his journey, in particular his parents.

“I wouldn’t be here without my parents. They have made skiing so accessible for me and supported every decision I have made,” Tait said.

“Without them I wouldn’t have had the career I have had.”

When it comes to what’s next, Tait has a lot in the pipeline.

“This isn’t the end for me on snow or with Snow Australia,” Tait said.

“I am keen to stick around to help and mentor the younger, new sit skiing generation.

“What’s next for me outside of sport? I have opened a wellness and recovery centre called Revive in Jindabyne.

“So I am there 24/7 getting that off the ground and making it my passion to educate the community about recovery, and how important it is for everyone, not just elite athletes.”