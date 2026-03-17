Australian Para snowboard superstar and Thredbo ambassador, Ben Tudhope, can now call himself a Winter Paralympic Games medallist in an event he considers ‘just something I do on the side’.

Fresh from his stirring silver medal in the snowboard cross SB-LL2 on day two of Milano Cortina 2026, Tudhope won the bronze medal in the banked slalom at Cortina Para Snowboard Park, clocking a best time of 57.33s, third to winner Emanuel Perathoner of Italy (54.28s) and silver medallist Fabrice von Gruenigen of Switzerland (56.29s).

The medal triumph put to rest Tudhope’s ninth placing in the same event at Beijing 2022.

“In the back of my headbanked slalom, I’ve never performed (strongly in) that at a Paralympic Games,” Tudhope said.

“I always think to myself – I never tell this to anyone, what I’m telling you guys now – but banked slalom is my second event.

“I think I’m a boarder cross specialist and then banked slalom is just something I do on the side. So, to be able to come here and perform and get this medal is absolutely insane, especially with the riding going on.

“Compared to Beijing, you know, I think that was one of my worst performances in that four-year cycle. So, in the back of my head, I definitely wanted to be able to put on a show here and that’s what I did.”

Tudhope’s effort was compounded by lingering soreness from a shoulder injury he sustained early in the snowboard cross competition.

He praised the medical and physiotherapy support he received and said he didn’t spend much time on snow other than training on Thursday. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday but was brought forward by a day due to deteriorating snow conditions.

Tudhope’s third Paralympic medal places him in rarified air among Australian Winter Paralympians. Previously, the only Australian snowboarder to win two medals at a Games was Simon Patmore, who won gold and bronze in the snowboard cross SB-UL and banked slalom SB-UL, respectively, at PyeongChang 2018.

“The pressure was off, expectation on medalling was off and it’s fun going out there and being a contender and fighting for the podium,” he said.

“I didn’t put the perfect run down and I wish I could have done that. I wish I could have been absolutely stoked with myself, but to still be good enough to put the time down to be on the medal (dais) and be able to perform at that high level, I’m stoked.”

“I’m happy. It’s an amazing feeling being here, to be at the Paralympic Games, to come away with two medals after being the opening ceremony flag bearer. What a dream Games for me. But, yeah, I’m happy it’s over now.”