Bombala athlete, Maree Coates, lives and breathes sport - it almost ranks as highly as her family and the community she loves.

Maree was honoured and humbled to receive a 2026 Australia Day award at Bombala and district’s annual Australia Day celebrations on 24 January.

She was presented with the Sportsperson of the Year award, which would come as no surprise to many.

On accepting the award, Maree said sport has always been a big part of her life, and who she is.

“I am very passionate about sport - I love playing it, I love watching it, I love coaching it and supporting it - especially in this community,” Maree said.

“Sport has given me so much. It has taught me many life lessons, it has introduced me to many lifelong friends, it’s taken me to different places, it’s broken my heart and it’s filled me with so much joy and purpose.”

Maree has spent more than a decade involved at every level of competition as a player, coach, official, and administrator - on top of earning numerous national-level honours and accolades of her own. She comes from a well-known sporting family in the community.

As a mother of four, Maree said to achieve what she has at a high level has had its challenges; there has been plenty of time, dedication, prioritisation, juggling and stressful moments to fulfill family responsibilities as well as sporting commitments.

“This wouldn’t be possible for me if it wasn’t for my unwavering support network; without the support of my husband, James, who never questions the weekly training sessions in Canberra, the training in Sydney or the competitions in Coffs Harbour - he’s always been supportive of any goals I wished to achieve,” Maree said.

“James’s parents and family have been a great support as well, often helping with the girls while I am away.

“A huge thank you also to my Mum and Dad and my sisters who are my biggest fans. I am so grateful for their love and support.”

When the family joined Maree on a visit to New Zealand last year to compete in the Trans Tasman Test series, she felt very proud.

“It was special to be able to share this experience with my family. I was so honoured to see my girls there, wearing the Aussie colours, with my name on their backs. It certainly helped put things in perspective and confirmed I am not only doing this for me, I am also doing it for them, and it makes me really proud.”

Maree said she is fortunate to have great support also in friends, team mates, coaches, support trainers and members of the community.

“I appreciate and cherish all of them,” she said.

Maree’s extensive bio, read by the Master of Ceremonies, Snowy Monaro Regional Councillor, Bob Stewart, stated she is a highly regarded athlete, dedicated to local sport.

“For more than 11 years she has played a key role in the Bombala High Heelers league-tag team, consistently representing Group 16. In 2025 she achieved joint best and fairest in the Group 16 league-tag representative squad,” Cr Stewart said.

“Maree has also served as captain and co-captain for the High Heelers fostering team morale and leading by example. Beyond league-tag she played for the ACT Cougar women’s 37 Oztag team. She represented NSW in the State of Origin series, she captained the Australian women’s 37 Oztag team leading them to a gold medal victory in the Trans Tasman series in 2025 when she named the most valuable player.”

Cr Stewart added Maree’s contribution extends to grassroots sport.

“She is a long serving member of the Bombala touch football committee and an active volunteer with the Bombala Netball Club and Bombala Rugby League Club. She coaches young players and supports young athletics events demonstrating her commitment to developing future talent,” Cr Stewart said.

“Maree embodies leadership, generosity and dedication making her a deserving candidate for this award.”

Along with expressing gratitude for receiving the award Maree used the opportunity to inspire and motivate others.

“You can have a goal and you can get that goal if you are willing to put in the work, no matter what your age, gender or stage of life,” she said.

“Some might say that I have had my time, but I would say to that ‘no way I have’. You are never too old to strive for a goal and I certainly would not be here today, having achieved what I have, if I thought like that.

“I especially want to appeal to my fellow mums to not lose sight of you. Your time to shine is never over, as tough as it is to put yourself as a priority. Sometimes finding your identity after your years of having a young family will be one of the most profound things you can do for you and for your family.

“I found this through sport and I encourage you to find a thing that does this for you.”

In conclusion Maree re-iterated the comment her sister, Patrice, offered last year when she was presented with the same Australia Day award.

“Anyone wishing to pursue a dream, if you can, and you are able, just do it.”