Sally Weston has been named the 2026 Senior Citizen of the Year in a ceremony recognising decades of voluntary service across the Snowy Monaro region.

Ms Weston’s contributions span a wide range of community organizations, from youth-focused groups to heritage preservation and aged-care advocacy, reinforcing her commitment to the life of her town.

The award highlights Ms Weston’s integral roles with the Jindabyne Pony Club and the Monaro Equestrian Association, where she has supported young people through sport, mentorship, and opportunities to connect with the land.

Her work with the Snowy Mountains Heritage Association has helped ensure the region’s stories and traditions are preserved for future generations.

In recent years, Ms Weston has become a key voice in aged-care planning, including the future use of the Snowy River Hostel in Berridale, and she has collaborated with the Snowy Mountains Community Association to strengthen local care and services.

“Across these roles, Ms Weston exemplifies the spirit of service that the Senior Citizen of the Year Award seeks to recognise,” friends of Ms Weston said.

“She contributes not for recognition, but out of a deep commitment to her community.”

The community’s long-time resident has also been widely respected for strengthening social bonds and supporting younger generations.

In addition to her formal roles, Ms Weston reflected on the origins of her community work, saying it started with horse groups, because she was involved and passionate about horses.

“I have served on numerous committees over the years, including the Monaro Equestrian Association, the Snowy Mountain Endurance Riders, the Riding for the Disabled (RDA), and more recently the Snowy River Hostel steering committee,” Ms Weston said.

Ms Weston also has a passion for storytelling and art, with involvement in the local art groups and volunteering at the Jindabyne Art Gallery.

When asked why she continues to devote so much time to volunteer work, Ms Weston said retirement has simply opened more time to give.

“There’s always something worthwhile to get involved in,” Ms Weston said.

"I encourage others to get involved in their community through volunteering.

"Many volunteer community clubs are doing it tough at the moment with memberships and getting volunteers onboard, I recommend to everyone that they give it a try.

"It’s truly a heart-warming experience to volunteer for your community it’s a wonderful way to make new friends and become an integrated part of the community and I will continue to volunteer until I’m no longer able.”

The 2026 Australia Day recognition for Ms Weston serves not only as personal commendation but as a reminder of the crucial role volunteers play in keeping rural communities resilient, connected, and informed about their heritage and future care needs.

The community is encouraged to continue supporting local groups and to consider volunteering as a meaningful way to contribute to Jindabyne’s vibrant social fabric.