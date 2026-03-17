At a ceremony held on Monday, 16 March, the Kennedy retirement village was opened to a large crowd, all celebrating the difference the facility will make to the local community.

Third generation Bombala farming siblings, Herb and Laura Kennedy, who passed away within days of each other in 2014, bequeathed a very generous amount of money to the community, to allow for the construction of a retirement village in Bombala. This is a contribution that all agreed will have a significant and lasting impact on the community.

The Kennedy village is run by Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care. The organisation’s CEO, Julie Evans said they were proud to be part of the Bombala community.

“The Kennedy offers a friendly community environment and inbuilt support structure. Residents will enjoy easier, low-maintenance living,” Ms Evans said.

The village is located on land next door to the Bombala Anglican Church with easy access to the town centre. The Kennedy village includes 15 two-bedroom, single-storey villas.

The Kennedy retirement village opened to residents in December 2025, greatly enhancing the aged care options for people in the Bombala area. Six are already occupied, including one by Pam Scott, formerly of Bibbenluke.

Mrs Scott says she is very happy with her new home, and it has been the right choice for her.

“I came from two acres of garden, and I have been able to create my own garden here, which I love,” Mrs Scott said.

“The house is fantastic. The rooms are lovely and big, with double-glazed windows and excellent insulation.

“I lived in an old big brick home that was the old Bibbenluke Inn and I just couldn’t keep up with it or my garden anymore. I didn’t want to stay and watch it go to ruin, so this was the perfect solution for me.

“I also have family here in Bombala so it was important for me to be able to stay as close to them as I could.”

The ceremony was followed by a morning tea in the Kennedy Hub, a communal space for residents to come together and utilise.

More information about the village can be found at www.sapphirecoastagedcare.org.au/retirement-living/the-kennedy-homes/