Kesha Oayda is a competitive skier from Jindabyne who has traded the slopes for the stage.

Her love for singing ignited at age seven after performing at Jindy Idol, and she’s been chasing that high ever since.

It was announced last week that Kesha secured her spot in the top 12 on TV show Australian Idol with her performance of Hozier’s ‘Take Me to Church’ and was even supported by her former school in the NSW Snowy Mountains on social media.

The top 21 singers performed over three nights, with four progressing each night to make up the top 12.

“I feel on top of the world. Getting into the top 12 is one of the biggest achievements of my life,” Kesha said.

“I am so grateful that the judges had faith in me, and I can continue to progress on the show.

“I have been doing music my whole life and I would absolutely love to be able to make a career out of it so I can keep sharing my love of music with other people.”

With skis on her feet and a guitar in her hands thanks to her dad who gifted her first guitar at birth, music has always run alongside sport in her life.

Best mates with her dad (and her ever-ready roadie), the pair jam into the early hours after gigs. Known for her signature husky voice, Kesha performs weekly at the Man from Snowy River Hotel where her parents first met.

Now, she’s ready to leap from the small stage of Jindy Idol to the tallest peak of all, Australian Idol.

“I believe I have a lot of drive, love, and passion for music,” Kesha said.

“Being able to turn it into my job, perform for people, share my story, and listen to others would be the most incredible experience ever.

“Music is my whole life and all I want to do, so having Australia’s vote would mean I can keep chasing my dream.”

The live shows will be the ultimate showdown as these 12 incredible artists bring show-stopping performances to the Idol stage, where Australia’s vote will decide who is the next Australian Idol.

The winner will receive $100,000 in prize money, an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios, marketing and social media support from The Annex, VIP tickets to the ARIAs and TV WEEK Logie Awards and the esteemed title of Australian Idol 2026.

Australia, it’s your time to vote to keep your favourite artist in the competition. It’s easy and it’s quick - just SMS their name to 0457 500 700.

Australian Idol airs each Monday and Tuesday on Channel 7, be sure to tune in and support Jindabyne star, Kesha Oayda.

How to vote for Kesha:

SMS ‘Kesha’ to 0457 500 700 (Only during ‘voting hours’).

Voting is conducted exclusively via SMS.

There is a strict limit of 10 votes per phone for each voting episode. Voting opens at the start of the broadcast and remains open for 24 hours, closing when the next episode begins the following evening. All your 10 votes can be devoted to Kesha, i.e. text KESHA via 10 separate texts.

You won’t receive SMS vote confirmation.

Standard text message rates apply.

In addition to the live broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus, voting numbers will be posted on the official Australian Idol social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) and Kesha’s personal social channels.