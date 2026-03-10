After decades of volunteering between them, Cooma-Monaro RSL Sub-branch stalwarts, Ray Peters-Smith and Don Murphy, have stepped down from their executive roles.

At the sub-branch’s recent annual general meeting, there was a changing of the guard with Mr Peters-Smith vacating the president’s role and Mr Murphy signing off as secretary.

Mr Murphy said it is a positive time for the branch with younger veterans willing and ready to support the sub-branch’s work in the community.

“We have younger veterans coming through the branch ranks which is very exciting,” Mr Murphy said.

“For a long time we have encouraged our younger veterans to join the branch. Now, we have two of them taking on senior leadership roles.”

The new sub-branch president is Nathan Royale and secretary is Boston White. Both have served in the Australian Defence Force and now call Cooma home.

Mr White said he has appreciated the support from Mr Murphy and Mr Peters-Smith as he takes on a new role.

“Don and Ray are still there to help the branch, they have been generous with their time,” Mr White said.

“The branch will be looking to undertake more community outreach projects and events, to let people know we are here.

“From speaking to students to the recent Clean-Up Australia event we supported Honour Our Fallen with in Cooma, there’s lots for us be involved with.”

The sub-branch is preparing for its busiest month of the year as ANZAC Day approaches. The branch has opened nominations for its ANZAC of the year, an award recognising a community-minded individual in the Cooma-Monaro district.

Mr Murphy said the award honours a local who embodies the ANZAC spirit and is making an invaluable contribution to their community.

“The ANZAC of the year came to be when the sub-branch decided we should recognise people in the community, whether they have served their country or not,” Mr Murphy said.

“We look for people who embody the ANZAC spirit of mateship, dedication, courage and hard work.

Nominations close on 17 April. They can be submitted to Cooma-MonaroSB@rslnsw.org.au