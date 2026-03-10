Contractors are on site at the historic Geldmacher Mill in Nimmitabel to prepare for repair assessments scheduled for later this month.

The mill and its immediate surrounds, one of the village’s most prominent and iconic structures, closed to the public in December 2025 due to roof damage sustained during wind storms.

“The installation of scaffolding last week will ensure contractors can conduct repair assessments safely, while also helping to protect the heritage building while this work is underway,” a Snowy Monaro Regional Council spokesperson said.

“Work will be undertaken over the next month, with timeframes subject to change due to weather conditions or other circumstances beyond council’s control.”

Council is calling on residents and visitors to keep clear of the fenced exclusion zone at the site for their own safety.