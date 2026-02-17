Last Thursday 12 February, the Snowy River Hostel committee announced the outcome of the votes from Saturday, 7 February’s meeting which discussed two potential ways forward for the building and the community had the opportunity to vote on their preferred option.

Committee member, Cheryl Mould, said the numbers show how passionate you all are in regard to this facility.

“There was roughly 170 people locally that registered and attended the meeting, plus about 30 extra that came in later and there were 45 online voters,” Ms Mould said.

“So we really touched on a big area in the Monaro, and they were from all the towns, it wasn’t just Beridale. To see such great support from our community was truly wonderful.

“We opened the votes up for the Monday until 5pm to give people the opportunity to think carefully about their vote and was done at local towns post offices on original ballet paper so that we knew the vote was legit.

“It was very important to me that everyone whom voted used the same ballot paper so we could maintain the integrity of the vote.”

The committee collected all the votes and tallied up the numbers, receiving 405 votes in total, 332 were for Currawarna Assisted Living and 68 were for Monaro Community First and five voted for ‘other’.

Ms Mould said the committee was thrilled with the outcome and the overall support from the community and their attendance.

“We then contacted the two presenters, and it’s always hard because one’s going to be over the moon and the other one’s going to be very disappointed, but that’s what happens when you have public forums,” Ms Mould said.

“Director on the Currawarna board, Dr Keith Campbell, was excited to hear that his presentation gained the most votes and the community wanted to go forward with them.

“Dr Campbell then instantly touched base with options on ways to move forward. Our next stage is we have to go to council now and present the community’s choice, then the council has to adopt that and begin meetings with Currawarna, and try to negotiate way forward.”

Ms Mould said there is still a lot to do and many steps that need to take place before the facility is returned to the community but it’s a starting point.

“The committee has already been discussing fundraising events to get the money raised in order for Currawarna to start their process,” Ms Mould said.

“The Bombala community managed to raise something around $300,000 and the government granted around $800,000 for the facility and looking at how well they did I believe from the support shown already that we will be able to do the same for this facility.

“Let’s keep the momentum going and show your support however you can.”

The committee hopes to present its meeting results and plans at Thursday’s council meeting in Jindabyne but is just waiting on confirmation, and if unable to present at this month’s meeting, they will present in the March meeting.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the two parties for their presentations and effort Currawarna Assisted living director Dr Keith Campbell, Matty, Karen and Sherie.

“Monaro Community First (formerly Cooma Challenge Limited) CEO Angie Ingram, Shannon, Leanne, Kelly, Sue and Casey,” Ms Mould said.

“The committee will continue to provide updates.”