Three people have been safely returned to shore following a multi-agency search and rescue mission on Lake Jindabyne overnight.

Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said Marine Rescue Alpine Lakes was requested to assist in the search by NSW Police Marine Area Command just after 9.15pm (Wednesday, 18 February).

“The report was that three people in a canoe needed assistance because conditions prevented them from returning to shore," Inspector Massey said.

“A volunteer crew was quickly assembled and deployed on board Marine Rescue NSW vessel Alpine Lakes 21.

“Marine Rescue Alpine Lakes volunteers used specialist night search equipment on board the rescue vessel, including FLIR (forward-looking infrared), to identify body heat on the lake.

“Our crew searched waters around Lion and Cub Islands before receiving updated reports of voices from the vicinity of McEvoy Island.

“Around 11pm, another agency assisting the mission located the three people safe and well on an island north of McEvoy."

Inspector Massey applauded the quick response of the Marine Rescue Alpine Lakes volunteers.

“Our crews answer the call at any time of day or night. They were on the water quickly and spent more than an hour searching. They are an extremely dedicated group of people," he said.

“Marine Rescue Alpine Lakes volunteers train alongside our partner agencies for scenarios like this, and last night’s multi-agency response was a successful mission with the best possible outcome.

“Volunteer radio operators from the Marine Rescue Sydney State Communications Centre also did an exceptional job managing communications for our crew,” Inspector Massey said.

