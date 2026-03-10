Dalgety’s Natalee Freebody-Reid knows only too well the impacts a cancer diagnosis can have on loved ones and those around them.

Nat recently lost her best friend or sister as they called each other, Angela Blyton. Angela was a much-loved community member, and well-known to many locals. Nat watched Angela’s brave battle with cancer over five years.

Nat’s first experience with cancer came when her dad ‘Stumpy’ Freebody and Angela’s mum, Sue Byrne, were diagnosed with terminal cancer in the same year. This brought Nat into contact with the Monaro Committee for Cancer Research (mcCr).

Over the years, Nat has become an integral mcCr members and advocate. She has seen firsthand the work the organisation does in supporting locals facing a cancer diagnosis.

“As a lifelong Monaro resident, I’ve admired the work of the mcCr and its various guises for as long as I can remember,” Nat said.

“The mcCr’s support was about the little things. Having cancer is expensive. Especially when you live in the country.

“The cost burden of having to travel for treatment and for the incidentals, big and small, cancer patients require, were almost entirely relieved by the mcCr – for both my dad and Sue and our families.”

Nat said the mcCr’s assistance allowed her family and Angela’s to care for their parents, without the added financial burden of treatment and travel.

“Not every community knows how that feels. It’s really something special,” Nat said.

In 2015, Nat participated in the mcCr fundraiser, Dancing with the Stars.

“Through this I made new life-long friends and got to see up close the huge amount of work these dedicated locals put in to ensuring Monaro cancer patients are looked after – over and above what the health system provides,” she said.

This involvement sparked Nat to join the mcCr committee. Now, Nat is echoing calls for a new oncology unit in Cooma, to better support locals.

“The benefit of having chemo close to home has been established for Angela and countless others. As is the ability to be seen by the visiting oncologist,” Nat said.

“Having our own oncology clinic will just take this benefit to the next level, not just for those in the Snowy Monaro, but the wider Eden-Monaro. I know it will mean the difference between choosing to take this disease on with treatment or making the impossible choice to succumb.”

Nat said her dad and Ange being able to access treatment locally, made a big difference.

“Most recently, my dear Ange, or my sister, as we referred to each other as, lost her own more than five-year battle to cancer,” Nat said.

“Being able to have chemo in Cooma, and to be looked after by Erin, the nursing unit manager at the oncology unit, and the dedicated team, meant Ange could live as normal life as possible while undergoing treatment.”

Angela still ran her business Office Play on the day off and immediately after treatment. Ange wanted to keep living the life she loved and having treatment in Cooma meant she largely could.

“This meant the world to Ange and her daughters, Kara and Tully,” Nat said.

“I honestly say the reason Ange lived as long as she did with her insidious disease was because of the chemo and the unwavering support of the mcCr with everything and the fact that Ange was the toughest person I’ve ever met.”

The mcCr has a new oncology unit for Cooma in its sights. The organisation is hoping to secure funding to make this possible.

The Sip and Graze Long Lunch is the next fundraising event for mcCr later this month. Tickets have already sold out.