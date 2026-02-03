The weather and how much rain fell is always front of mind for those who live in rural areas.

Last year’s annual figures from local weather stations collected for the Bureau of Meteorology have been released (“rainfall” includes all forms of precipitation that reach the ground, such as rain, drizzle, hail and snow).

Data from across the region shows that 2025 started off with promising observations but ended with an extremely dry spell in most areas of the region.

At the time of going to print, January 2026 has already seen about 42 mm fall in Cooma so far.

COOMA (‘Kiaora’)

The highest rainfall in 2025 in one day was on 9 February with 35.8mm followed by 30.0mm on 11 September.

With a total of 62.4mm, February was the highest month for rain.

The lowest monthly total was October with a total rainfall of 12.8mm and a highest daily recording of 5.6mm for that month.

This co-incides with the very dry spell for the year beginning in October and including November with 15.0mm and for December 14.2mm.

Annual rainfall from this site was 338.4 mm.

Data collected at the Cooma Automatic Weather Station (airport) showed the highest daily rainfall in 2025 was 30.2mm on 11 September. Second highest was 24.8mm on 16 January.

With a total of 57.8mm, March was the highest total month from Cooma airport records.

The lowest monthly total was in December reaching 13.6mm. The other driest month was October with a total of 13.8mm.

Annual amount of rain at the airport site for 2025 was 411.4mm.

JINDABYNE (Carinya Ln)

Highest rainfall was recorded in the month of February 75.0mm; lowest was 19.8 in December with 18.8mm on 28 December.

The highest daily amount was 23mm on 10 February.

The annual total for 2025 was 552.4 mm.

PERISHER VALLEY Automatic Weather Station (elevation 1738m)

Highest rainfall was in July 305.4mm. The August monthly total was 285.2mm.

The highest daily recording was 17 September 90.8mm and 27 August 90mm.

Annual total for 2025 was 2289.8 mm

DALGETY (Hamilton St)

A wet start to 2025. For the month of January a total of 110.6mm of rain fell; 71.4mm in total in February.

Only 5.8mm for October.

The highest daily rainfall was 42.0mm on 12 January.

The annual total was 427.8 mm.

Ross and Liz Sherlock operate ‘Kiaora’, a 1700 hectare sheep and cattle grazing enterprise 10 kilometres north-west of Cooma.

Mr Sherlock said effective rainfall is of more importance than the measured rainfall.

He said in 2025 there were 90 days when rain fell, however on 58 of these days, the measurement was less than 3mm.

“In a normal year these small amounts add to the cumulative moisture in the soil, however when the ground is already dry, these small amounts evaporate almost immediately and are of zero value,” he said.

“2025 started reasonably well with worthwhile rainfall amounts in late summer and early autumn. Late autumn and winter proved to be extremely challenging with low rainfall and cold conditions leading to very little pasture growth and livestock needing to be supplementary fed.

“A small reprieve in September was short lived and spring was again a failure.”

Mr Sherlock said December was hot and dry with very little feed available.

“A lot of livestock have been confined to feedlots to preserve pastures and prevent erosion.”