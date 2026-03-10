When Clive Cottrell began cancer treatment, he and his wife, Lorraine, made the long journey from their hometown of Delegate to Bega.

“We’re in our eighties and we don’t travel very well,” Lorraine explained.

“Every couple of months we would have to go to Bega to have a consult with Dr Sam Bennett, who comes there from Canberra. Depending on what time the appointment was, if it was early morning or late evening, we would stay the night in one of the rooms at the hospital and come home the next day.”

As Clive began chemotherapy, this routine intensified, requiring them to return regularly for review.

Their journey is one shared by many in regional and remote communities. Accessing specialist care often means hours on the road, adding an extra burden at an already difficult time.

But when Clive and Lorraine received a call from Naomi Burgess, that burden was about to reduce significantly.

As the clinical nurse consultant for Delegate and Jindabyne, Naomi is leading the development of a new telehealth service that connects people with specialists through virtual appointments.

“We can help facilitate access to specialist services for our isolated, rural and remote communities without the need for travel,” she said.

“This eases not only costs of travel including sometimes accommodation but the physical toll of long journeys, where a round trip alone can take many hours, particularly for older patients.

“A lot of our communities are ageing and can’t travel the distances anymore, so they then don’t follow up with specialist services to continue that preventative health care.”

For remote and regional communities where the nearest specialist can be hours away, virtual support can be life changing. It means patients no longer face arduous journeys, and families aren’t forced to take time off work or leave home for days at a time.

More than convenience, telehealth brings a familiar, reassuring presence into the room.

Someone who can answer questions, explain treatment, and provide guidance. For many, it transforms what can be an isolating experience into one that provides real support close to home.

Based at the Delegate Multipurpose Service (MPS), Naomi works with local GPs and specialist teams, including Southern NSW Oncology and Renal Departments to see if virtual care is an option. When someone fits the criteria, she reaches out, connecting with them directly to explore how care can be delivered closer to home, easing travel and making specialist support accessible.

For Clive and Lorraine, that connection has transformed their experience, once exhausting round trips to Bega of up to five hours now take just five minutes.

“When Naomi approached us to see if we would be interested, we jumped on the idea,” Lorraine said.

“Having this service at the MPS in Delegate is so much more convenient for us – we’re only five minutes away. It’s so good not just for us but for the whole district.”

Clive said it was very efficient and they were happy with the result.

The service is more than just a screen connecting patients to specialists, it’s a source of support and understanding. During Clive and Lorraine’s last virtual appointment with Dr Bennett, Naomi joined at their request, taking careful notes to help them keep track of the discussion.

“She’s such a lovely person,” Lorraine said.

“She took notes for us and gave me a printout, which was terrific.”

For Naomi, this personal connection is at the heart of her work.

“It’s about being another set of ears, a familiar and trusted presence,” she said.

“So patients feel supported and secure through their treatment, understand what’s happening, and know they always have someone to go back to if anything is unclear.”

For Clive and Lorraine, the telehealth service has done more than save hours of travel. It has brought care closer to home and provided support during a challenging time.

“We’re going to be seeing doctors for some time,” Lorraine said.

“Well, we’re not getting any younger,” Clive added.