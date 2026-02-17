The Jindabyne community is celebrating the support of its local Woolworths, whose ongoing contributions are helping ensure students at both Jindabyne High School and Jindabyne Public School start their day with full bellies and clear minds.

Each week, Woolworths donates breakfast staples such as bread, milk, spreads, and fresh fruit, allowing both schools to run their Breakfast Club programs reliably and at no cost to families.

Teachers and volunteers say the impact is immediate, saying students arrive settled, energised, and ready to learn.

“Research consistently shows that children who eat breakfast demonstrate stronger concentration, improved behaviour, and better learning outcomes,” Jindabyne teachers said.

“These are benefits that flow through every classroom.”

Woolworths said their support doesn’t stop at the school gate. Their generosity has also extended to school carnivals and community events, where donations of Zooper Doopers, sausages, bread, and treats for lolly bags have helped the P&C run fundraising stalls with far lower overheads.

With reduced costs, a much greater portion of every sale goes directly back into supporting students.

The P&C said these extra funds help ease the financial pressure on families by reducing the cost of excursions, camps, and school activities.

It provides a meaningful boost at a time when living expenses are high and every cent truly counts.

Parents, staff, and students from both schools have expressed heartfelt thanks to Woolworths for their continued partnership.

“Their support reflects the spirit of a small town that looks after its young people and invests in their wellbeing,” the P&C said.

“It’s a reminder that when local businesses and schools work together, the whole community benefits - and our kids are the ones who thrive.”